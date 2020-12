Elliot Page, who starred in Oscar-winning teen pregnancy comedy “Juno”, has announced he is transgender. Born Ellen Page, Elliot publicly came out as a transgender and shared his preferred pronouns on a variety of social media platforms: “Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper