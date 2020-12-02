Farmers seek compensation for slain Borno colleagues | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Youth flay leaders for insecurity in North

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) has called on the federal and Borno governments to compensate families of its members recently killed in the state.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Abuja, the body’s president, Farouk Mudi, said the measure would boost morale of other planters nationwide.

He noted that the intention of the insurgents was to downgrade the national economy, saying any onslaught was akin to economic assault. He said: “Despite the killings, we enjoin Nigerian farmers to still go out to the field to plant. We believe that current insecurity is sabotage on the Nigerian economy. It is to discourage people from going to farm. But we refuse to be discouraged.”

Besides, National President of Commercial Farmers Association of Nigeria, Dr. Jones Ozuzu, faulted the statement credited to presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, where he was quoted, as saying growers must obtain security clearance before…