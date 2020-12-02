Lagos State Assembly confirms Sanwo-Olu’s nominees | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State House of Assembly has confirmed the nominees of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the Local Government Service Commission.

The House confirmed the governor’s nominees through a voice vote coordinated by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa on Tuesday in Lagos.

Obasa listed the nominees that were confirmed to include the commission’s Chairman, Mr Kamal Abiodun Baiyewu.

The other members are Mr Abiodun Orekoya, Mr Ahmed Seriki, Mr Taofeek Adaranijo, and the Vice Chairman of the APC in the state, Hon. Hakeem Bamgbala.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that all the nominees appeared before the House and were made to state their background, as well as their professional and political experiences.

Commenting after the confirmation, the speaker urged the nominees to take a cue from the way they were commended by the lawmakers, who ought to have asked them questions.

“All of you have served at the local government level, I want you to…