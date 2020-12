Hugh Keays-Byrne, who played the main antagonist “Immortan Joe” in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, has died. He was 73. Keays-Byrne’s death was announced by Brian Trenchard-Smith, who directed Keays-Byrne in the 1975 film “The Man From Hong Kong” (also known as The Dragon Flies). Trenchard-Smith said the actor died on Tuesday in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper