Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid outbreakSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Newcastle’s visit to Aston Villa, scheduled for Friday, became the first Premier League match to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak since play resumed in June, the league confirmed on Tuesday.
Several Newcastle players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, leading the club to shut their training ground.
“Newcastle lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the club, which resulted in Public…
Source: Guardian Newspaper