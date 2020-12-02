Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Newcastle game with Villa postponed due to Covid outbreakSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

[FILES] Newcastle United’s English striker Callum Wilson (L) celebrates with teammates atfer scoring the opening goal of during the English Premier League football match between Crystal Palace and Newcastle United at Selhurst Park in south London on November 27, 2020. – Newcastle won the game 2-0. Newcastle lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game against Villa following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the club. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / POOL / AFP)

Newcastle’s visit to Aston Villa, scheduled for Friday, became the first Premier League match to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak since play resumed in June, the league confirmed on Tuesday.

Several Newcastle players and staff have tested positive for coronavirus, leading the club to shut their training ground.

“Newcastle lodged a request with the Premier League to rearrange the game following a significant increase in Covid-19 cases at the club, which resulted in Public…



