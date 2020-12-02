Nigerian Biologist wins prestigious international prize for nature conservation





Nigerian biologist and dedicated bat specialist Iroro Tanshi has won the Future for Nature Awards 2020. Iroro Tanshi (Nigeria), María Fernanda Puerto-Carrillo (Venezuela), and Tjalle Boorsma (the Netherlands / Bolivia) were adjudged winners of this year’s prize defeating 124 entries from other parts of the world. This also makes her the first African female to […]

