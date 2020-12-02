Nigerian-Brazilian History Project Appoints Damola Adebowale As Curator





The Nigerian-Brazilian History Project has appointed Oludamola Adebowale as its Senior Curator. Oludamola, founder of Asiri Magazine and The Guardian Life arts and culture contributor will work closely with the project coordinator and senior editors to further the depth, breadth and impact of the Nigerian -Brazilian Public History Project overall aims and objectives. Oludamola O. […]

