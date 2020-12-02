Northern elders ask Buhari to resign over insecurityNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign for failure to combat increasing insecurity in the country.

The call came just as the Senate rose from a marathon debate on last Saturday’s beheading of over 67 farmers in Borno State, declaring that the Federal Government had breached Section 14 (1), which made security and welfare the sole purpose of its existence.

The fury in the red chamber reverberated in the House of Representatives, where members, piqued by worsening insecurity in the polity, moved to summon President Muhammadu Buhari to appear in the House over the killing at Zabarmari village, in the Jere Local Government area Borno State.

Northern Elders,…