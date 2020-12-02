Senate okays Yakubu as INEC chair for another five yearsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Senate yesterday confirmed the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for another five years.

Yakubu was first appointed as chairman of INEC on October 21, 2015, by President Muhammadu Buhari. He was reappointed after his first tenure lapsed in October this year. His confirmation followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC chaired by Kabiru Gaya (APC, Kano).

Gaya, while presenting the committee’s report, said Yakubu possessed the requisite qualifications for the INEC’s top job and, therefore, recommended his confirmation.

Opposition PDP senators, who spoke after the presentation of the report, backed the reappointment of Yakubu, whom they described as unbiased and apolitical.

The Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, commended Yakubu for the technological innovations he introduced at INEC, especially the transmission of election results to the central portal from polling…