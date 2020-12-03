Bill to establish Nigerian Army University passes 2nd reading in House of Reps | The Guardian Nigeria News

A bill for an Act to establish the Nigeria Army University, Biu, Borno, to make comprehensive provisions for its management and administration has passed second reading in the House of Representatives.

The bill, which originated from the Senate, seeks to give legal backing to the university, which is already in existence, was presented by the Majority Leader, Rep. Ado Doguwa.

Rep. Uzoma Nkem-Abonta (PDP-Abia) argued that the army did not need a university to address the security challenge in the country.

He said that rather than establish new institutions, the Nigerian Defence Academy and the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji should be strengthened.

Rep. Kingsley Chinda (PDP-Rivers) said that should the house pass the bill, Air Force, Navy, Civil Defence and other security agencies will also want to establish universities.

The lawmaker said that the country was already faced with the challenge of insufficient resources saying that establishing new institutions would…