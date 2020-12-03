Buhari hails Yakasai’s contribution to pharmaceutical industry at 60





President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the immediate past President of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN), Ahmed Yakasai, as he turned 60 on December 1, 2020. The President, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, lauded the former PSN leader, who is also the Honorary Consul-General of Pakistan in Nigeria, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper