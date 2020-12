The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday, fixed March 3, 2021, for Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to fully comply with its orders in the trial of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

