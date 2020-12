The Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) has approved the promotion of 27 academic staff to professorial cadre in the institution. The decision was reached at the institution’s council meeting and was confirmed by the Registrar, Prof. Olatunbosun Odusanya.

The post FUOYE promotes 27 dons to professors appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper