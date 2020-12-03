Man Named Adolf Hitler Wins Election In Namibia | The Guardian Nigeria News

A politician named after infamous German politician and leader Adolf Hitler has won a seat at a Namibian election – but says he has no plans for world domination.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, who was elected with 85 per cent of the vote told Bild that he had “nothing to do with” Nazi ideology. He won the seat on the ticket of the ruling SWAPO party – which has ruled Namibia since independence from apartheid South Africa in 1990.

Namibia, a former German colony known as German South West Africa, is still home to a small German-speaking community and a number of streets, places and people still bear German names.

“My father named me after this man. He probably didn’t understand what Adolf Hitler stood for,” Uunona said.

“As a child, I saw it as a totally normal name. Only as a teenager did I understand that this man wanted to conquer the whole world.”

The…