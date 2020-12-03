



Energy and network coverage are emerging as two critical factors in social development in order to bring more people into the connected economy. They’re also vital to business success within the ICT sector. The opportunities for using telecoms sites as power resources are becoming particularly attractive in countries with unstable grid conditions. Huawei’s new eMIMO […]

The post New solution saves TCO, boosts efficiency at telecoms sites appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper