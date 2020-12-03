Neymar double downs Man Utd, gives PSG Champions League lifeline | The Guardian Nigeria News

Paris Saint-Germain took a huge step towards avoiding an embarrassing early exit from the Champions League as Neymar scored twice in a 3-1 win away to Manchester United on Wednesday.

Both sides still have work to do in their final group games to reach the last 16, but it is PSG who are now in the driving seat in Group H with the French champions, United and RB Leipzig all tied on nine points.

PSG host Istanbul Basaksehir on Tuesday, while United need a point when they travel to Germany.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were left to rue a host of huge chances early in the second half with the match poised at 1-1 after Marcus Rashford cancelled out Neymar’s early…