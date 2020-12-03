Nigeria rakes in N7.8tr from company income tax in 6yrs | The Guardian Nigeria News



• Wrong to blame recession on low tax revenue – CITN President

• Financial institutions, telcos contribute 21%

• Economists seek expansion of tax net, re-classification

Nigeria has generated a total of N7.8 trillion from company income tax (CIT) from January 2015 till end of last quarter (Q3 2020), an analysis of relevant data has shown.

Nigerian resident companies are liable to CIT on their global income while non-resident (foreign) companies are required to pay CIT on their Nigeria-source incomes.

The breakdown of the tax earnings for the period shows that N4.08 trillion (an equivalent of 52 per cent) was received from local companies while N3.05 trillion (or 39 per cent) was the contribution of non-resident companies.

The balance, N692.2 billion, or nine per cent of the bulk, came from other sources such as e-Transact and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS). On average, the country earned N1.3 trillion per annum from CIT in the past…