Obaseki swears in SSG, urges courage, resilience to deliver on mandate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, swore in Osarodion Ogie, as Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urging him to remain undaunted and focused to deliver on his renewed mandate to serve Edo people.

Administering the oath of office at Government House, Benin City, Obaseki charged Ogie to be ready for the pressure and challenges ahead.

Present at the swearing in ceremony were Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman, Tony Aziegbemi, National Vice Chairman, South-South, Cef Dan Orbih and Chairman, Edo State All Progressives Congress (APC), Anselm Ojezua.

Former representative of Edo Central Senatorial District, Odion Ogbesia, his Edo South counterpart, Roland Owie, Edo South PDP Leader, Charles Idahosa and former Special Adviser on Political Matters, Osaro Idah, among others also…