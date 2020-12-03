Recovery in sight for aviation as local airlines scale up operations | The Guardian Nigeria News

•FAAN inspects airports

At least three local airlines have shown signs of early recovery from COVID-19 lockdown, with the reopening of closed routes and additional frequencies on traditional routes.

As of yesterday, airlines like Dana Air, Air Peace and Arik Air had received an additional capacity to expand operations across the local network.The development, industry analysts said, suggested a marginal rebound in passenger traffic and an imminent relief for the beleaguered industry.

In a related development, the management of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) yesterday, commenced a 10-day facility tour of the country’s 23 airports.

The tour is aimed at assessing the infrastructural needs of the airports while evaluating their preparations for the yearly surge in passenger traffic during yuletide as well as the level of compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the airports.

Recall that the local airlines resumed commercial flight operations in July…