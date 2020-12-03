WorldRemit partners Nest to empower African entrepreneurs





WorldRemit, a leading international payment company progressively dominating the fintech industry globally, has announced its partnership with Pan-African tech incubation hub, The Nest Innovation Technology, to build scalable business models across Africa via the WorldRemit Entrepreneurs Programme. In its quest to go beyond digitalizing payment methods across the globe and strengthen its renewed commitment to […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper