14th Headies Nominations: Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid Vie For "Artist Of The Year"





Nigeria’s most prestigious music award show, The Headies, has released this year’s nominee’s list. The award show which is aimed at rewarding excellence in the Nigerian music and creative industry for its 14th edition reviewed songs from July 2019 to September 2020. This year, we see Davido, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Mayorkun, and Tiwa Savage contending […]

