Iranian FM urges Biden to end ‘rogue’ US behaviourNews — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Headliners
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif gestures during a press conference in Tehran on February 13, 2019. – Zarif said that a 60-nation conference being co-hosted by Washington in Warsaw on Iran and the Middle East was “dead on arrival”. “It is another attempt by the United States to pursue an obsession with Iran that is not well-founded,” Zarif told a Tehran news conference. (Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP)

Iran’s foreign minister on Thursday urged US President-elect Joe Biden to abandon Washington’s “rogue” behaviour and lift crippling sanctions on his country, rejecting talk of renegotiating the 2015 nuclear deal.

Mohammad Javad Zarif said that when President Donald Trump left the landmark agreement, the United States had breached a UN Security Council resolution endorsing it.

“The US has been in grave breach of that resolution because the Trump administration has been a rogue regime,” Zarif said in an online interview held as part of the Mediterranean…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

