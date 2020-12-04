Klopp accuses Premier League chiefs of ‘ignoring player welfare’Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jurgen Klopp has accused Premier League executives of “ignoring player welfare” after they did not consider allowing clubs to increase the number of substitutes from three to five at a meeting this week.

Coaches were allowed to make five substitutions when the Premier League returned following the coronavirus shutdown last season and all the other major European leagues continue to allow five changes.

But the top teams in the English top-flight lost a vote for the rule to remain for the 2020/21 season. Opponents say it benefits clubs with bigger squads.

Despite strong support from Klopp and a number of other managers, there was no vote at a meeting of the clubs on Thursday.

“I’m not surprised,” Klopp said at his press conference on…