Macron keeps options open for 2022 pollsWorld — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said he was keeping his options open for the 2022 presidential elections, saying nothing was excluded including not standing at all.

“If I put myself in the position of being a candidate, I would no longer take the right decisions”, Macron told the Brut online news site in a televised interview.

“It will come, if it has to come, at the right time,” he said.

He added: “And maybe I won’t be able to be a candidate. Maybe I will have to do things in the last year, in the last months, that is hard, because the circumstances demand it, and which will make it impossible for me to be a candidate.”

“I rule nothing out,” said Macron, who in May 2017 capped a meteoric rise aged just 39 to become modern France’s youngest president.

Most analysts firmly…