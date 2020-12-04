NASU warns of impending strike in universities, polytechnicsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) has issued a 14-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to address anomalies in the nation’s Research Institutes and Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

The union’s president, Dr Makolo Hassan, in a statement following its National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday, said the union was warming up for a total shut down.

According to him, NASU is an arm of the Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU).

“For almost 10 years, the government has failed to honour the content of the agreement it freely entered into with the Joint Research and Allied Institutions…