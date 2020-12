Nigerian Afrobeat and trap prodigy Rema sings about his personal pain and the harsh realities of 2020 in his new song, “Peace Of Mind”. “Peace of Mind” addresses how Rema feels about the many tragedies that have happened in Nigeria and across the world, as well as confronting the personal battles he has faced this […]

