Watch: Davido Features RMD, Nengi In “Jowo” Music Video | The Guardian Nigeria News

Davido has released the music video to his single “Jowo”.

The crime-action inspired music video features Nollywood actor Richard Mofe Damijo and former BBNaija housemate Nengi Hampson.

The video, which was released on Friday, is directed by Apampa Oluwadamilola better known as Dammy Twitch.

“Jowo” is a track on the singer’s recently released album, “A Better Time”.

The 17-track album features an array of international artistes such as Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Nas, Lil Baby, Hitboy, Sauti Sol, Mugeez and Sho Madjozi. Nigerian stars on the project include Tiwa Savage, Mayorkun, C Kay and Bella Shmurda.