Borno IDPs fear return to communitiesNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• ‘Our Lives More Precious Than Returning To Farmlands’

• Returning Households, Farmers Need Protection – Borno Chief

• CAN Urges Buhari To Tackle Worsening Security Decisively

• Says Sympathy Visits To Bereaved Families No Longer Acceptable

Plans by Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum to return about 1.5 million internally displaced persons (IDPs), currently taking refuge in about 46 camps in and around Maiduguri, to liberated communities within the state may have been put in jeopardy. In fact, it may pit the governor against the IDPs.

This is because elders, camp managers, and households in the IDP camps have expressed fears that the plan could turn out to be a double tragedy for them, going by fresh waves of attacks and killings by insurgents sweeping through the state.

Indeed, findings by The Guardian…