EFCC arrests Bauchi former head of service over alleged vote-buying





The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a former head of service, Bauchi State, Abdon Dalla Gin over alleged vote-buying at the ongoing Dass State Constituency bye-election. Dalla, who is also the Special Adviser to Governor Bala Mohammed on Civil Service and Labour Matters, was arrested in his “Social Welfare” Polling Unit in […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper