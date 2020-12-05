France charges suspect in deadly 1982 Paris attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

A suspect in a 1982 attack on a Jewish neighbourhood in Paris that killed six people was on Saturday charged and remanded in custody by French authorities after his extradition from Norway, judicial sources said.

Walid Abdulrahman Abu Zayed was charged with murder and attempted murder by a Paris magistrate specialising in terror crimes, said a judicial source, who asked not to be named.

He had appeared before the magistrate after arriving late Friday at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle airport from Oslo, where he had been living since 1991.

Abu Zayed was arrested in September in the town of Skien southwest of Oslo and Norway approved his extradition on November 27.

The bombing of a Jewish restaurant in the Marais area of the French capital which also injured 22 on August 9 1982 has been attributed to the Abu Nidal Organisation, which splintered from the militant Palestinian Fatah group.

Abu Zayed has denied being involved in the attack in which between three and five men opened fire and…