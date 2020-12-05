Home The Guardian Newspaper Nigeria Headlines Juventus hit back to beat Bologna | The Guardian Nigeria News

Juventus hit back to beat Bologna

Juventus hit back to beat Bologna | The Guardian Nigeria News


Juventus’ US midfielder Weston McKennie (L) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Italian Serie A football match Juventus vs Torino on December 5, 2020 at Allianz Stadium in Turin. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Juventus came from behind to beat Torino 2-1 on Sunday with US midfielder Weston McKennie among the scorers for the first time since he joined the Italian champions on loan.

McKennie’s close-range header on 78 minutes put Juve level after Nicolas Nkoulou had given Torino a first-half advantage.

After McKennie’s equaliser, Leonardo Bonucci produced an 89th-minute winner to lift Juve to second in the table, three points behind AC Milan who visit Sampdoria on Sunday.

Inter Milan can overtake Juve by beating Bologna in Saturday’s late match.

Before the game in Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo was presented with a special jersey commemorating his 750th career goal.

But Ronaldo played a supporting role for once as 22-year-old McKennie, on loan from German club Schalke…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

