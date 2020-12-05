NPFL will keep suffering with wrong people in charge, says Gara-GombeSport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Former Gombe Football Association Chairman, Ahmed Shuaibu Gara-Gombe, has said that the rescheduling, again, of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) till next week was a result of having wrong people managing the league, which he said was inimical to the growth of the country’s football.

The 2020/2021 NPFL season earlier rescheduled to start this weekend was unexpectedly moved again.

According to a statement on Thursday, Club Owners’ scribe said the league was being postponed to allow clubs playing in CAF club competitions to complete their first-round games so that all teams could begin the season at the same time.

This is, however, in contrast with the standard in much-developed leagues in Europe where the dates for the new season and fixtures are kept religiously while alteration on some match fixtures are done only when the…