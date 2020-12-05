Post-EndSARS: Stop scaring police off their beats – FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government on Friday called on Nigerians to empathise with and appreciate personnel of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies instead of victimising them.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who made the call while meeting with Title Editors of Nigerian newspapers in Lagos, also urged the public to resist the temptation to tar all officers with the same brush.

“Today, many of them are even afraid to wear their uniforms and the result has not been pleasant, in terms of security of life and property.

“I want to remind all of us of the saying that a society that makes war against its police had better learned to make friends with its criminals,” he said.

The minister recalled that six soldiers and 37 policemen were killed across the country during the crisis.

He said that while 196…