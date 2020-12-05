



TikTok continued serving up short videos in the US despite missing a Trump administration deadline to come up with an acceptable deal to put its American assets into US hands. Talks between TikTok parent ByteDance and government negotiators were continuing despite the missed deadline set by the Committee on Foreign Investment to carry out an […]

The post TikTok keeps ticking in US as deadline for asset sale passes appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper