US removes visa reciprocity fee for Nigerians





The United States has removed the reciprocity fee imposed on visa applications for Nigerians. Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Ferdinand Nwonye in a statement on Saturday said the reciprocity fee removal took effect from December 3. “The ministry of foreign affairs wishes to inform that the United States government has removed all visa reciprocity […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper