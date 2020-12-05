Zidane gets breathing space after Madrid benefit from goalie’s howler | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zinedine Zidane had some of the pressure lifted on Saturday when an own goal from Sevilla goalkeeper Bono gave Real Madrid a 1-0 win away to Sevilla.

Bono guided Vinicius Junior’s effort into his own net in the second half, allowing Zidane’s side to move up to third in the table after their first league victory since October.

Since Madrid crashed to a 2-0 defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek to leave their Champions League qualification hopes in the balance, press reports in Spain have linked former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino and ex-Madrid forward Raul to Zidane’s job.

Zidane made two changes from the debacle in Ukraine with Casemiro and Vinicius replacing Martin Odegaard and Marco Asensio.

Ex-Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui brought back Bono into…