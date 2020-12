William Grant, the man behind Glenfiddich, created a legacy we all know as the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Whisky today. Reflecting on how the business came to be, and how far it has come from its early days, it is clear to see that five generations of this family have taken inspiration from the […]

The post Glenfidich Maverick Collaborations: Embrace The Unknown appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper