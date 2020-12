If you check the map of the world, Japan is relatively a small island country but do not be deceived, it is also one of the most powerful countries in the world. As a matter of fact, Japan is the third-largest economy in the world, with its GDP crossing the $5 trillion mark in 2019. […]

The post Japan: Explore The Land Of The Rising Sun appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper