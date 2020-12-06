Spurs go top of Premier League as Vardy strikes for LeicesterAF | The Guardian Nigeria News

Son Heung-min and Harry Kane fired Tottenham back to the top of the Premier League on Sunday after Jamie Vardy struck in the final minute to lift Leicester to third in the table.

Jose Mourinho’s men beat faltering Arsenal 2-0 in front of 2,000 vocal fans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to leapfrog Chelsea.

Earlier, Leicester beat rock-bottom Sheffield United 2-1 while Crystal Palace hammered struggling West Brom 5-1.

Spurs took the lead in the north London derby in the 13th minute with a Son wonder goal. The South Korean was set free down the left by Kane, cut inside and curled a brilliant 25-yard effort into the top corner.

The home side doubled their lead on the stroke of half-time as they took apart their local rivals on the break.

Giovani Lo Celso played in Son, who returned the earlier favour to tee up Kane to smash in from close range.

Son and Kane have now combined for 31 Premier League goals, the second most of any pair after Chelsea’s Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard…