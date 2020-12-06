We must discontinue dependence on crude oil for public revenue, forex – Emefiele





The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has reiterated the need for the country to discontinue with heavy dependence on crude oil to guarantee public revenue and foreign exchange. Emefiele made the call on Saturday in Abuja at the prize presentation ceremony to mark the end of the 2020 CBN […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper