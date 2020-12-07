



Relationships require lots of work for it to work. Every kinds of relationship require efforts because they involve different people coming together; be it friendships, work or romantic relationships. There is a popular saying that “silence is golden”, which infers that in any relationship, there comes a time when one party might have to maintain […]

The post 3 Ways Silent Treatment Is Detrimental To Your Relationship appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper