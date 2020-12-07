INEC declares PDP’s Odey winner of Cross River North Senatorial by-election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dec. 6, 2020 (NAN) The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday declared the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Stephen Odey, winner of Saturday’s Cross River North Senatorial by-election.

The Collation Officer for the by-election, Prof. Ameh Akoh of Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi, who announced the result, said Odey scored 129,207 votes to defeat eight other candidates.

Akoh said the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Joe Agi (SAN) scored 19,165 votes to emerge second while the candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mr Gregory Agam, came third with 388 votes.

“I, Prof. Ameh Akoh of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ikwo, Ebonyi State, hereby declare that Dr Stephen Odey of the PDP having scored the highest number of valid votes is hereby declared winner of the Cross River North senatorial by-election.

“The PDP candidate is hereby declared winner in line with electoral guidelines,” he said.

The…