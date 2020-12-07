No, Phyllanthus amarus does not lower blood sugar levels | The Guardian Nigeria News

“Reduce blood sugar levels with Phyllantus amarus, (eyin-olobe in Yoruba language),” reads the headline of a Facebook post published in Nigeria in September 2020.

“Get Phyllanthus amarus. Boil one handful of the plant with one litre of water in a pot and boil it for 15 minutes. You can boil enough quantity and keep it in the fridge but it should not exceed one week,” the post instructs.

It also lists doses of the mixture to be taken. But is it true that this concoction could reduce blood sugar levels?

Plant widely used

Phyllanthus is a large genus of flowering plants, some species of which are used in herbal medicine. It grows throughout the world in tropical and subtropical climates.

Phyllanthus amarus, sometimes known as Indian gooseberry, is widely used in Indian Ayurvedic traditional medicine to treat ailments of the stomach, genitourinary system, liver, kidney and spleen.

But modern medicine experts we consulted were dismissive of the claims shared on…