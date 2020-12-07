Universal Music Buys Bob Dylan's Entire Catalogue





Universal Music has bought the entire back catalogue of Bob Dylan’s songs, the company announced Monday, describing the deal as “one of the most important” music publishing agreements of all time. The deal covers more than 600 song copyrights spanning 60 years including “Blowin’ In The Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Like A Rolling […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper