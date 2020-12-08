Activists renew EndSARS protest despite threatsNigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• You’re free, Buhari tells protesters, warns hooligans, hail military

• Security agents take over Lekki tollgate, other Lagos locations

• Osun protesters demand release of colleagues

• Police raise alarm over planned protest in Calabar

• Re-arraign Eromosele for breach of peace

• Ogun police occupy strategic locations

Activists, yesterday, moved to make good their threat to resume the EndSARS protest, triggering fresh concerns.

This came six weeks after a violent turn of events as the #EndSARS protests cascaded into an orgy of violence and destruction across the country.

Worried that there could be a repeat of the mayhem, President Muhammadu Buhari warned, yesterday, that while citizens were at liberty to freely express themselves in a democracy, such latitude did not include acts of hooliganism. He stated that anyone that would hide behind lawful and peaceful protests to commit crime would be dealt with decisively to ensure peace and stability in the…