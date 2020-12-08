Beyond The Classroom, Mastercard Foundations, to train 100 COVID-19 Community Champions





Beyond The Classroom (BTC) Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation has partnered with MasterCard Foundation to train 100 people who will become COVID-19 Community Champions. The programme will see the champions visit three communities in Lagos and Abuja each to educate and distribute free COVID-19 children safety pack to 3,000 children. According to the founder, BTC, Raquel […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper