Buhari to address National Assembly on Thursday

President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on his government’s efforts to address the sundry security challenges in the country. “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” Buharis’s aide on social media Lauretta Onochie tweeted. The House of Representatives had […]

