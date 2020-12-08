Buhari to address National Assembly on Thursday





President Muhammadu Buhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly on his government’s efforts to address the sundry security challenges in the country. “President @MBuhari will address a joint session of the National Assembly (@nassnigeria) on Thursday, December 10, 2020,” Buharis’s aide on social media Lauretta Onochie tweeted. The House of Representatives had […]

