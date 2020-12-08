Culture critical to unleashing Nigeria’s economic potentials for Africa’s development, says Aregbe | The Guardian Nigeria News

A youth leader and promoter of Culturati event, Idris Aregbe, has said culture is a vital tool to unleash Nigeria’s latent economic potentials to propel more development for Africa.

Speaking on the 13th edition of the annual cultural fiesta, Culturati scheduled to hold December 18, Aregbe said culture is a force capable of unleashing the latent economic potentials in Africa, knowing that the various unique underpinnings thereon, readily form a veritable source of creative expressions, value creation and youth empowerment, all of which resonate with global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Aregbe in a statement said that the 2020 edition themed ‘Unleashing African Potentials’ to be held at Amore Gardens in Lekki, would provide a platform to synergize African culture to foster strong collaborations and explore the rich diversities of different cultures, giving Africa especially Nigeria the edge to become a destination for tourists.

The Culture aficionado further disclosed…