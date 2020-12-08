Natalie Desselle-Reid, "Madea" And "B*A*P*S*" Actress, Dies At 53





Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid, known for her roles in “Madea’s Big Happy Family,” “Eve” and “B*A*P*S*,” has died. She was 53. Desselle-Reid passed away on Monday after a private battle with colon cancer. “She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife,” a statement on her Instagram page read. “Her […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper