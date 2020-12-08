Nigeria denies US claim on religious freedom violation





Nigeria government on Tuesday denied allegations of engaging in systematic and egregious religious freedom violations by the United States. “Nigeria does not engage in religious freedom violation, neither does it have a policy of religious persecution,” Nigeria’s information minister Lai Mohammed said in a statement. Mohammed argued that Nigeria jealously protects religious freedom as enshrined […]

